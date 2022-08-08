Trying to check out what is streaming? Some services could soon crack down on password sharing

Netflix previously said it plans to crack down on account sharing

Companies will begin to crack down on password sharing. Some say they could even penalize users who share login info.

Almost four out of 10 Americans use someone else's login to access a streaming service.

A new study, according to Lending Tree, shows most people wouldn't purchase their own subscription service if they could use someone else's login information.

But costs are rising. Lending tree says 40% of streamers pay $50 or more a month to stream. In 2021, only 25% of people paid that price.

And some streamers are canceling their subscriptions for costs and because they're getting pickier about what they watch.

Forty three percent of people canceled a streaming service in the past year.