Chicago police to use spike strips in attempt to stop street racing, dangerous stunts

State Rep. La Shawn Ford has filed legislation that would make drivers and spectators involved in street racing guilty of a felony mob action.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police are pumping the brakes on drag racing in city streets.

The department is launching a pilot program for "tire deflation devices" to help officers crack down on stunt drivers downtown.

The use of these spike strips will require police to post signs announcing the devices that puncture tires.

Chicago police have recently put people on notice that if they engage in the dangerous activity of drifting, officers will be coming after their cars.

RELATED: New bill cracking down on street racing targets spectators as well as drivers

The new program is just the latest approach in attempting to control the dangerous street stunts.