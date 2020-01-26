$10K reward offered for information on suspects in Streeterville robberies

900-block of North DeWitt Place, Dec. 24, 2019 in the late evening hours.

200-block of East Pearson Street, Dec. 30, 2019 in the late evening hours.

800-block of North DeWitt Place, Jan. 2 in the morning hours.

900-block of North DeWitt Place, Jan. 3 in the evening hours.

200-block of East Chestnut Street, Jan. 6 in the evening hours.

600-block of North La Salle Drive, Jan. 7 in the evening hours.

200-block of East Delaware Place, Jan. 8 in the evening hours.

200-block of East Walton Street, Jan. 8 in the evening hours.

800-block of North DeWitt Place, Jan. 16 in the afternoon hours.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects involved in numerous robberies in Chicago's downtown Streeterville neighborhood.Crime Stoppers will be passing out flyers Saturday to spread the word about the incidents.Thanks to an anonymous donor, the group is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on suspects.There have been nine robberies in the neighborhood since Christmas Eve, all of them happening under similar circumstances.In each case, two or three young men attack the victim, steal from them and then drive off.The robberies have occurred in the:Call Crime Stoppers at 800-535-7867 with any information. Tipsters can remain anonymous.