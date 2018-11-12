Student charged for sharing swastika image at Oak Park and River Forest High School assembly

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A student has been charged after spreading an anti-Semitic image during an assembly at Oak Park and River Forest High School on Friday.

The 14-year-old was charged with one count of dissemination of an obscene message, according to Oak Park police.

The student allegedly used the iPhone AirDrop feature to send the image of a swastika to a large group of students during a school assembly on Friday, police said.

The incident is the third act of hate to happen at the school this month.

Previously, racist graffiti targeting special education teacher Anthony Clark was found on campus on an outdoor shed. The scribble included two swastikas and the words "white power."
RELATED: Racist graffiti found at Oak Park-River Forest HS for 3rd time in days

Clark, who is black, is a community activist and was featured in a documentary series focusing on race relations at the high school.

Days later, more racist graffiti was found in a classroom and in a girl's bathroom.

The child charged in Friday's incident is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Nov. 14.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
appleanti-semitismracismdiscriminationhigh schoolschool safetyschool threatstudentsswastikastudent arrestedOak ParkRiver Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Investigation continues after bouncer fatally shot by Midlothian police
Man shot during fight on Red Line charged with aggravated battery
29 dead in Camp Fire in Northern Calif., 228 remain missing
Miley Cyrus among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
Bears coach: 'Zero chance' K Cody Parkey loses job after hitting uprights 4 times
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailer
Mundelein Navy man surprises son at school
Show More
Veterans honored at Union League Club celebration
High school boys give Nazi salute in Prom photo
Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people
Driver crashes into new Arlington Heights police station
Woman sexually assaulted by home invader in Brighton Park
More News