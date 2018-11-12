A student has been charged after spreading an anti-Semitic image during an assembly at Oak Park and River Forest High School on Friday.The 14-year-old was charged with one count of dissemination of an obscene message, according to Oak Park police.The student allegedly used the iPhone AirDrop feature to send the image of a swastika to a large group of students during a school assembly on Friday, police said.The incident is the third act of hate to happen at the school this month.Previously, racist graffiti targeting special education teacher Anthony Clark was found on campus on an outdoor shed. The scribble included two swastikas and the words "white power."Clark, who is black, is a community activist and was featured in a documentary series focusing on race relations at the high school.Days later, more racist graffiti was found in a classroom and in a girl's bathroom.The child charged in Friday's incident is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Nov. 14.