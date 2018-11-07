For the third time in just days, racist graffiti was found at Oak Park - River Forest High school. The discovery has left the campus and its students on edge."It's sad that it's happening here. I'm scared a little bit, too," senior James Bronco Emmenegger said.On Oct. 2, racist graffiti targeting special education teacher Anthony Clark was found on campus on an outdoor shed. The scribble included two swastikas and the words "white power."The African American educator is a community activist and was featured in a national documentary series focusing on race relations at the high school."I believe whoever wrote this, they wanted to attack me as an individual and they wanted to attack the school as an institution, and by doing so, they hoped that they would send a message to stop the efforts," Clark said.On Monday, more racist graffiti was found in a classroom and in a girl's bathroom.The discovery of the hate speech comes just days before the school's planned town hall meeting about hate crimes Wednesday night.Earlier on Wednesday, student leaders helped with classroom discussions. There have already been two school assemblies last week."It's very divided here right now, kinda segregated," senior Michela Anderson said."I think the problems have always been here, it's just been a lot of tension bubbling beneath the surface," senior Veronica Rooney said.All the incidents have been reported to police. School administrators notified parents about the problems by email."It's unfortunate, but racism is racism," parent Martha Mitchell said.OPRF superintendent Dr. Joylynn Pruitt-Adams told parents in an email she's launched an investigation."They are safe in this space. Hate has no place here at Oak Park - River Forest High School," Dr. Pruitt-Adams said."Things are happening at the school. It's sad that it took this long to realize... it's happening in our bubble," senior Aaliyah Brown said.Police and school officials are hoping surveillance video may lead them to whomever is responsible for the graffiti.