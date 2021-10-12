localish

Philadelphia Union teams up with Subaru to help local dogs find forever homes

By Susan Lucci
Chester, PA -- Before every home game, fans can gather at the Subaru Pet Plaza to meet and greet cuddly pups in need of a forever home. Working with local shelters, the hope is to unite adoptable dogs with loving fans.

"Fans should come out to Subaru Pet Plaza, because it's an excellent opportunity to spend time with your family to get to know these dogs that are looking for a home," says Michelle Rosar, Sr. Director of Partnership Marketing with Philadelphia Union.

On Sunday, October 24, the Philadelphia Union in partnership with Subaru, is hosting the Make a Dog's Day Fest at the Plaza at Subaru Park.

"We're inviting the community members to bring their dogs down and participate in a whole plethora of fun events that we have planned," says Kirsten Anderson, Love Promise Community Commitment Specialist at Subaru.

This adoption fair will have many adoptable dogs, and Subaru will cover the adoption costs. There will be a costume contest, games, and giveaways. The event will be held from 10am to 4pm.

Make a Dog's Day Fest
Sunday, October 24
10am to 4pm
Subaru Plaza at Subaru Park
1 Stadium Drive
Chester, PA 19013

Philadelphia Union | Facebook

Subaru Make a Dog's Day
