VIDEO: 'Sue' the T-Rex tours Field Museum

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After the Shedd Aquarium shared video of penguins taking a tour of the aquarium, now the Field Museum is getting in on the fun.

The Field Museum posted video of someone in a T-Rex costume pretending to be "Sue" exploring the museum that is closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Once SUE heard about the @shedd_aquarium penguins, we really didn't have a choice."



RELATED: Shedd Aquarium penguins go on tour of exhibits

The Shedd Aquarium is closed for two weeks, so staff took some of the penguins on a field trip.



The Field Museum is closed through at least March 29.

