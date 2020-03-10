Coronavirus Chicago Update: School closings, events canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak

SCHOOL CLOSINGS:
- Elmhurst School District 205 suspended all after-school activities Thursday until further notice. The suspension does not include Elmhurst Park Department Rec Station. All off-campus activities are also canceled.
- The Latin School of Chicago announced Thursday that it would be closed, with a tentative plan to reopen on April 6 after spring break. The school said there are no reports of anyone in the school community with COVID-19. Latin School of Chicago officials said the school buildings would be open Thursday for students to retrieve items and that faculty and staff are on call.
- The Bernard Zell Ansche Emet Day School in Lakeview announced that it would be closed again on Thursday amid COVID-19 concerns. The school was closed earlier in the week and reopened for class on Wednesday. It will now remain closed until March 23.
- Kirk School in Palatine is closed Thursday for cleaning after an employee's family member tested positive.
- Hinsdale District 86 has canceled classes at Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South and the Transition Center for Thursday, March 12, as they wait for test results from a student who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus. They will provide an update on when they plan to reopen on Thursday.
- Dundee-Crown High School and Perry Elementary School are closed Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 for deep cleaning after a student at Dundee-Crown and their family were asked to self-quarantine while they await test results for a different member of their immediate family.
- Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park is closed until at least March 18 after an employee at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
- Loyola University suspended all in-person classes effective March 13, with classes being moved online. Students in residence halls are being asked to leave campus as soon as possible with the halls closing by the end of the day on March 19.
- The University of Chicago is moving to remote learning for all undergraduate and graduate classes for the entire spring quarter for 2020, beginning March 30.
- Northern Illinois University is extending its spring break through March 22, and will offer courses remotely for at least two weeks after that. They hope to return to face-to-face instruction on April 6.
- Northwestern University is extending its spring break by one week. Classes will be conducted remotely for at least three weeks once they resume, starting April 4. The university plans to reassess the situation by April 17.
- Illinois State University is expanding its spring break for students until March 23. Classes will then transition from face-to-face teaching to online instruction through at least April 12, the university said. The time frame could change depending on how the outbreak evolves.
- Wheaton College has decided to end face-to-face instruction for the rest of the school year. The college, which is currently on spring break, told students to move out of their dorms and return home. They'll resume classes online, beginning March 23. Wheaton College is the first local school to take such action.
- Naval Station Great Lakes has suspended guest attendance at graduation ceremonies over concerns of potential spread of COVID-19. Graduations will continue and will be livestreamed on the US Navy's online platforms, including their Facebook page. Liberty will also be cancelled for graduates and they will report directly to their follow-on assignments.
- Gallagher Way has canceled its St. Patrick's Day celebrations scheduled for March 15.
- The 2020 SheBelieves Summit, put on by U.S. Soccer and scheduled for March 14, has been indefinitely postponed.
- Navy Pier's Holi celebration scheduled for March 14 has been canceled.
- The 7th annual Young Men of Color Summit at UIC scheduled for March 13 has been canceled.
- The Village of Montgomery cancelled its monthly Dime Jingle program scheduled for March 18 at the Montgomery Village Hall.
- The McHenry ShamRocks the Fox event scheduled for March 14 has been postponed.
- The National School Board has canceled its convention, scheduled for McCormick Place from April 4-6.
- Old St. Pat's Church announced their first annual Shamrock'n the Block event, originally scheduled for March 14, has been postponed. They will announce the new date at a later time; all tickets for the original date will be honored.
- The Chicago Flower & Garden Show scheduled for March 18-22 has been canceled, event organizers said.
- The Chicago Downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade, as well as the South Side Irish Parade, Northwest Side Parade and Chicago River dyeing have been postponed, officials said.
- Naperville also canceled its St. Patrick's Day Parade and 5K, which were scheduled for March 14.
- The Forest Preserve of Cook County is canceling the 48th annual Maple Syrup Festival, which was scheduled for March 15.
- The Chicago Council on Global Affairs canceled or postponed all events from March 11 through at least April 1. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel was scheduled to speak to the group March 12.
- The National Bridal Market Chicago Expo scheduled for March 15 through March 17 has been canceled, event organizers said.
- Ace Hardware has canceled its Spring Convention that was scheduled to run from March 11 to March 14 at McCormick Place.
- The Illinois Holocaust Museum canceled its annual Humanitarian Awards Dinner, scheduled for March 12.
- The International Housewares Association canceled the Inspired Home Show 2020, which was scheduled to take place March 14-17 at McCormick Place.
- The Modern Business Experience, which was scheduled to be held at McCormick Place from March 24 through 26, has been canceled. It was expected to draw about 6,000 people.
- The American College of Cardiology has cancelled its annual World Congress of Cardiology originally planned for March 28-30 at McCormick Place.
UNIVERSITY AND COLLEGE ACTIONS:
Adler University has closed its Chicago campus as a student on the campus is being tested for coronavirus. If the test comes back negative, Adler said normal operations would resume.
Judson University in Elgin has made the decision to move to digital learning for the remainder of the spring semester for the traditional, adult and graduate programs.
EVENT AND CONVENTION CANCELLATIONS
OTHER FACILITY CLOSURES:
FURTHER RESOURCES
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
