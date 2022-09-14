Suicide Prevention Month: Gabriel's Light shines light on mental health

CHICAGO (WLS) -- September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Gabriel's Light is working to provide resources to teens and families to prevent suicides.

Carol and Brendan Deely founded Gabriel's Light after the death of their son, Gabriel.

"We learned so many things after he passed away that if we had known in advance, we could have had an intervention done with some mental health specialists," Carol said.

This month, Gabriel's Light created a resource guide for parents and caregivers.

"Parents know their children better than anyone," Carol said. "If parents have an inkling that their child is struggling in any way, it's important that they keep the line of communication open with their child."

The organization will also start offering Teen Mental Health First Aid Training.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can reach out to the National SuicidePrevention Lifeline 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.