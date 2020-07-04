'SummerDance in Place' offers at-home dance parties across Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get on your dancing shoes!"SummerDance in Place" is offering at-home dance parties across Chicago featuring house music, salsa, swing, Bollywood and more.Presented by DCASE with the Chicago Park District, the reimagined series is filmed in Millennium Park and at Chicago Park district locations, featuring skyline views and iconic imagery that residents have been missing."For more than 20 years, the joy of Chicago SummerDance has united residents and visitors alike - both professional and citizen dancers - to celebrate a diverse range of dance and music styles," Mark Kelly, Commissioner of DCASE, said in a statement. "Of course, things are different this summer, but we're finding new ways to kick up our heels and get our groove on virtually - and in small groups - while prioritizing health and safety."The 30 minute virtual dance lessons are followed by an hour of music, giving you chance to show off you new moves.John Rich, the theater and dance program's coordinator joined the show to discuss a special July 4th session.