'SummerDance in Place' offers at-home dance parties across Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get on your dancing shoes!
"SummerDance in Place" is offering at-home dance parties across Chicago featuring house music, salsa, swing, Bollywood and more.
Presented by DCASE with the Chicago Park District, the reimagined series is filmed in Millennium Park and at Chicago Park district locations, featuring skyline views and iconic imagery that residents have been missing.
"For more than 20 years, the joy of Chicago SummerDance has united residents and visitors alike - both professional and citizen dancers - to celebrate a diverse range of dance and music styles," Mark Kelly, Commissioner of DCASE, said in a statement. "Of course, things are different this summer, but we're finding new ways to kick up our heels and get our groove on virtually - and in small groups - while prioritizing health and safety."
The 30 minute virtual dance lessons are followed by an hour of music, giving you chance to show off you new moves.
John Rich, the theater and dance program's coordinator joined the show to discuss a special July 4th session.
SummerDance in Place Schedule
Special Fourth of July Edition
Saturday, July 4, 5-6:30 p.m. (Please note the time)
Salsa
Music: Afinca'o
Dance Instruction: Latin Street
Part of the City of Chicago's Fourth of July programming including the Virtual Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival (12 - 9 p.m. at chosenfewdjs.com) and the Grant Park Music Festival's virtual Independence Day Salute (6:30 - 7:30 p.m., gpmf.org)
Wednesday, July 8, 5:30-7 p.m.
Bollywood & Bhangra
Music: DJ iLLEST
Dance Instruction: Bollywood Groove
Wednesday, July 15, 5:30-7 p.m.
Swing
Music: The Flat Cats
Dance Instruction: May I Have This Dance
Wednesday, July 22, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cumbia
Music: Carpacho y Su Super Combo
Dance Instruction: Latin Rhythms
Wednesday, July 29, 5:30-7 p.m.
Line Dancing
Music: DJ Chico (Adrian Kirkland)
Dance Instruction: Fre2Dance
