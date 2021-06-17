Setting realistic expectations for summer

Health & Fitness

WINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Do you feel like life has gone from zero to 60 in the last few weeks?

Some people saying a return to social life is exhausting and they're having unrealistic expectations for summer.

Case therapist Mia Rusev with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital joined ABC7 Thursday.

Rusev spoke about how having high expectations for summer can potentially lead to disappointment and depression and how people can set realistic goals this summer.

If you need help, always best to contact your health provider.
