Summer in Chicago: Food festival, Millennium Park live music and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's never too soon to talk about summer in Chicago and many of the city's iconic events are returning to their pre-pandemic sizes.Nancy Villafranca-Guzman, deputy commissioner for programming for the city of Chicago, joined ABC7 to discuss summer events.Villafranca-Guzman discussed "Taste of Chicago," which is scheduled to take place from July 8 to July 10. It's only three days long, but there will also be neighborhood "taste" pop-ups. She talked about what the new "taste" experience will be like.In August, Chicago Air and Water Show will be back. Villafranca-Guzman discussed whether the show will have its typical two-day schedule with a Friday practice day.Hundreds of other events are going on in the spring and summer, including the Blues and Jazz Fest, gospel and house concerts and live music at Millennium Park on Mondays and Thursdays.