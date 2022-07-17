Marist High School hosts 1st-ever 'Southside SummerFest' to help wounded CPD Officer Danny Golden

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The "Southside SummerFest" will happen on Saturday, July 23 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
The first-ever event is for people over 21 years old and features four bands, The Back Country Boys, The Ron Burgundy's, Tributosaurus and Soul 2 The Bone, along with food and cocktails.
It's being organized by Father Tom Hurley, former pastor of Old St. Patrick's Church, and a southside native. He was involved with the Old St. Pat's World's Largest Block Party for 24 years.
"Marist sits on a beautiful piece of property, and with my past summer festival experience, I felt like it was the right time to create a new summer tradition on the south side of Chicago," said Chicago Pastor Fr. Tom Hurley. "It's amazing what happens when you bring music and good people together, everyone has a great time."
Proceeds from the event will be used to help families and students in need along with fixing facilities. Some of the donations will also be given to Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden, who was injured in a shooting in Beverly.
Tickets are $25 and adults can also pay $30 at the door the day of the show.
