Supply chain issues causing holiday budget bloat; Shopkick app offers money-saving tips

By and Anne Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Is your holiday budget bloating? There are several ways to trim as inflation continues to rise.

Sticking to a budget can help consumers avoid starting off the new with unnecessary debt. But with supply chain setbacks, massive inflation, and pandemic-related financial challenges, budgeting may feel more challenging.

The shopping rewards app Shopkick has tips for consumers to get the most bang for their buck.

  • Plan Ahead : make a list -and Research where to shop first, to avoid out of stock items, last-minute overspending, and impulse buying


  • Price Check: Many retailers have a price-match policy. Always check online for a better price especially if you are looking to purchase more expensive items, like electronics.

  • Take advantage of memberships at retailers: Your existing loyalty membership may save you money . Check for online deals...or services like free shipping
