Supply chain issues causing holiday budget bloat; Shopkick app offers money-saving tips

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Is your holiday budget bloating? There are several ways to trim as inflation continues to rise.
Sticking to a budget can help consumers avoid starting off the new with unnecessary debt. But with supply chain setbacks, massive inflation, and pandemic-related financial challenges, budgeting may feel more challenging.
The shopping rewards app Shopkick
has tips for consumers to get the most bang for their buck.Plan Ahead : make a list -and Research where to shop first, to avoid out of stock items, last-minute overspending, and impulse buyingPrice Check: Many retailers have a price-match policy. Always check online for a better price especially if you are looking to purchase more expensive items, like electronics.Take advantage of memberships at retailers: Your existing loyalty membership may save you money . Check for online deals...or services like free shipping
