Collar belonging to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg up for auction

She was a trailblazer, serving on the nation's highest court for 27 years.

And now, nearly 100 personal items of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are up for auction.

According to auction house Bonhams, the items being offered include some rare signature pieces from Justice Ginsburg's fashion collection, cuch as two pairs of her lace gloves, one of her favorite shawls and a beaded gilt collar necklace.

Justice Ginsburg was known for styling her judicial robes with bold collars.

The collar is estimated to be worth $3,000 to $5,000.

The auction is live now on Bonhams' website and ends on September 16.

The proceeds will benefit SOS Children's Villages, an organization that cares for foster children or those who are at risk of losing their parents.