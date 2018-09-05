Surveillance images released of 3 suspects in killing of Northwestern PhD student

Chicago police have released surveillance photos of three suspects wanted in connection with the killing of a Northwestern University doctoral student.The three suspects were caught running away from the scene Sunday night. Shane Colombo, 25, was caught in the cross-fire of a shooting near Clark and Howard streets in Rogers Park, police said.Shane's mother says her son was a cancer survivor who was set to start a clinical PhD program at Northwestern on a full ride scholarship."Shane worked hard to accomplish his many goals," said Tonya Colombo, Shane's mother. "He wanted to make a difference with his research and knowledge and I knew he would,"Shane's family is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call police.