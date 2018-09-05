Surveillance images released of 3 suspects in killing of Northwestern PhD student

EMBED </>More Videos

New surveillance photos of suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of a Northwestern University doctoral student.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released surveillance photos of three suspects wanted in connection with the killing of a Northwestern University doctoral student.

The three suspects were caught running away from the scene Sunday night. Shane Colombo, 25, was caught in the cross-fire of a shooting near Clark and Howard streets in Rogers Park, police said.

Shane's mother says her son was a cancer survivor who was set to start a clinical PhD program at Northwestern on a full ride scholarship.

"Shane worked hard to accomplish his many goals," said Tonya Colombo, Shane's mother. "He wanted to make a difference with his research and knowledge and I knew he would,"

Shane's family is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
surveillancenorthwestern universitychicago shootingchicago crimeChicagoRogers Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Northwestern doctoral student among 6 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Top Stories
Potential jurors in Van Dyke murder trial to begin filling out questionnaires Wednesday
Rahm Emanuel getting back to business after announcing he is not running for re-election
Chicago AccuWeather: Humid with scattered afternoon showers
Police: 2 year old shot in the head in Gary
Florida child killed by falling tree as Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall
2 Chicago area priests caught allegedly having sex in car in Miami
COPA releases video of bar fight involving CPD Officer Robert Rialmo
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Show More
Dog bites man who tried to kidnap 11-year-old girl in Texas
CDC issues first guidelines to treat youth concussions
Pot at the end of Rahm's rainbow filled with cash
Who is running for mayor of Chicago?
More News