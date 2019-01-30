Jussie Smollett attack: Surveillance video shows possible person of interest in attack, Chicago police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Jussie Smollett, an actor on the TV show "Empire," told police that two people yelling racial and homophobic slurs attacked him in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Surveillance video captured a potential person of interest in the attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett in the Streeterville neighborhood, Chicago police said Wednesday afternoon.

A community alert with photos will be released soon, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a 4:53 p.m. tweet.

At about 2 a.m. Tuesday, Smollett, 36, was walking alone in the 300-block of East North Water Street when two people he didn't know started yelling racial and homophobic slurs at him, police said. He told Chicago police that the attackers yelled "MAGA country," Guglielmi said.



Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

The attackers allegedly struck Smollett in the face with their hands and poured a chemical on him. Police said one of the individuals wrapped a rope around his neck during the attack before they both ran away.

RELATED: 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett attacked in Chicago in possible hate crime, police say

When Smollett contact police at about 2:42 a.m. he was still wearing the rope around his neck, Guglielmi said. Chicago police plan to analyze the rope as part of their investigation. The chemical substance is believed to be bleach, but police had not independently tested his sweatshirt as of Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are looking for any evidence or video from the area between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., as well as anyone who was near there at the time of the attack.

Smollett was able to make it to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Prior to the attack on Jan. 22, Smollett had received a letter threat sent to the FOX studio in Chicago which had threatening language and was laced with powdery substance, likely Tylenol.
The FBI is investigating that threat.

The actor confirmed to CNN's Don Lemon over the phone that the attack took place. Smollett said he fought back, and is shaken and angry that something like this could happen.

In "Empire," Smollett plays Jamal Lyon, who is gay. In real life, Smollett has also come out as gay. He has been on the FOX show since 2015. On Tuesday, 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment released this statement:

"We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our EMPIRE family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night. We send our love to Jussie, who is resilient and strong, and we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice. The entire studio, network and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate - and especially against one of our own."

Anyone who has information pertinent to the investigation should call Area Central at 312-747-8382. Tips can be submitted anonymously at www.cpdtip.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
televisionactorattackracismdiscriminationchicago crimehate crimechicago police departmentChicagoStreeterville
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Warning in effect for dangerous cold
What's open, closed during Chicago's deep freeze
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, dangerously cold Wednesday
Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
What is an ice quake?
Mom charged after leaving kids in car in single digit temperatures
2 killed in Back of the Yards house fire
Show More
Quick Tip: How to keep your home safe in brutal cold
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors here are skeptical
More News