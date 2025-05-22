24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Jussie Smollett to pay $50K to charity in settlement with city of Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 22, 2025 9:55PM
Jussie Smollett reaches settlement with City of Chicago
The city was suing Smollett, to recoup what it spent investigating Smollett's false claims that he was attacked.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Details of a settlement reached between the city of Chicago and actor Jussie Smollett have now been released.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The city was suing Smollett to recoup what it spent investigating Smollett's false claims that he was attacked.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

In 2019, the city of Chicago's Law Department filed the suit, after Smollett failed to meet a city-demanded deadline to pay more than $130,000 into that allegedly staged attack.

Smollett paid the city $10,000 in 2019. He will now pay an additional $50,000 to "BBF Building Brighter Futures Center for the Arts, a local organization that provides community, health, and education opportunities for Chicago's underprivileged youth," according to a statement from Chicago's Department of Law on Thursday.

"The City believes this settlement provides a fair, constructive, and conclusive resolution, allowing all the parties to close this six-year-old chapter and move forward," the statement read in part.

READ ALSO | Illinois Supreme Court overturns former 'Empire' actor's conviction

RELATED | Jussie Smollett's attorney says actor was 'harmed substantially' by conviction

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW