Jussie Smollett to pay $50K to charity in settlement with city of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Details of a settlement reached between the city of Chicago and actor Jussie Smollett have now been released.

The city was suing Smollett to recoup what it spent investigating Smollett's false claims that he was attacked.

In 2019, the city of Chicago's Law Department filed the suit, after Smollett failed to meet a city-demanded deadline to pay more than $130,000 into that allegedly staged attack.

Smollett paid the city $10,000 in 2019. He will now pay an additional $50,000 to "BBF Building Brighter Futures Center for the Arts, a local organization that provides community, health, and education opportunities for Chicago's underprivileged youth," according to a statement from Chicago's Department of Law on Thursday.

"The City believes this settlement provides a fair, constructive, and conclusive resolution, allowing all the parties to close this six-year-old chapter and move forward," the statement read in part.

