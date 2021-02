Chicago snow foils suspect trying to steal car on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An attempted car thief trying to take a car on the South Side was foiled by the snow Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.The incident occurred at about 5:44 a.m. in the 6700-block of South Oakley Avenue.Police said the suspect tried taking a car, but was not able to drive off because it was snowed in.The suspect ran off and no one is in custody, police said.The incident comes amid a surge of carjackings in Chicago, including one Tuesday night in Noble Square where a man was carjacked while shoveling out snow for a parking spot.