Chicago snow foils suspect trying to steal car on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An attempted car thief trying to take a car on the South Side was foiled by the snow Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
The incident occurred at about 5:44 a.m. in the 6700-block of South Oakley Avenue.
Police said the suspect tried taking a car, but was not able to drive off because it was snowed in.
The suspect ran off and no one is in custody, police said.
The incident comes amid a surge of carjackings in Chicago, including one Tuesday night in Noble Square where a man was carjacked while shoveling out snow for a parking spot.
