SWAT team responds in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A SWAT team responded to a home Monday afternoon in south suburban Calumet City.Calumet City police said officers initially responded to a fight and discovered a person involved was beaten and stabbed. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn for treatment where their condition stabilized.Police then pursued a suspect, who was seen running into a home in the 500-block of Douglas Avenue.A large police presence could be seen about 5 p.m. outside the home.Police were waiting outside the home, calling someone's name and asking for them to come outside.When police eventually entered the residence, they found no one inside.If you have any information about this inciden,t call 708-868-2500.