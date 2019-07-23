SWAT team responds in Calumet City

Police in heavy gear could be seen outside a residential home Monday in Calumet City. (Justin Jackson/Sun-Times)

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A SWAT team responded to a home Monday afternoon in south suburban Calumet City.

Calumet City police said officers initially responded to a fight and discovered a person involved was beaten and stabbed. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn for treatment where their condition stabilized.

Police then pursued a suspect, who was seen running into a home in the 500-block of Douglas Avenue.

A large police presence could be seen about 5 p.m. outside the home.

Police were waiting outside the home, calling someone's name and asking for them to come outside.

When police eventually entered the residence, they found no one inside.

If you have any information about this inciden,t call 708-868-2500.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
calumet cityswat
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 injured in reported I-94 expressway shooting, state police say
VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned pickup truck on I-88
Genetically modified fish to eat growing in the Midwest
Man killed in fireworks explosion on South Side
Chicago Weather: Beach Hazard in effect along Lake Michigan
Debate: Does swimming count as a bath or shower?
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm Tuesday
Show More
Ex-NU professor's alleged accomplice pleads guilty, agrees to testify in River North murder trial
Lake Michigan beaches disappearing as lake levels rise
White Sox debut extended safety netting at Guaranteed Rate Field
Metra UP-West train hits vehicle near Oak Park
43 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
More TOP STORIES News