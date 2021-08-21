Taste of Greektown Chicago returns with city's largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine, culture

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Taste of Greektown is Chicago's largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture.It returns at the end of the month, featuring restaurants, bars and a gyro-eating contest.Live music and entertainment at the 31st annual Taste of Greektown includes Hellas 2000 on the festival main stage, performing traditional and new Greek music daily from 4-10 p.m. Local DJs and bands will perform on the festival's second stage throughout the weekend. The fourth annual Gyro Eating Contest sponsored by Devanco Foods takes over the second stage on Saturday night, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. Interested participants can sign up on-site at the festival that Saturday at 4 p.m. at a table located adjacent to the second stage.Some of the acclaimed Greek restaurants featured at the event include 9 Muses Bar & Grill; Athena Restaurant; and Artopolis Bakery, Cafe and Agora. The event is happening Friday, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Aug. 29 along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren streets.Hours: Friday, Aug. 27 from 4-10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 28 from Noon-10 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 29 from Noon-10 p.m.