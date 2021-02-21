Protect your personal information, refund from scammers when filing tax return

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Both the IRS and the Better Business Bureau are warning people about tax scams and other problems as the tax filing season officially begins.First off, imposters are using tax season to try to obtain your personal information so they can file phony tax returns and collect your refund. Then when you file your tax return it's rejected.So, keep all of your information close and watch out for suspicious phishing links being sent to your phone.Also, be cautious when choosing a tax preparer:-Ask if the preparer has an IRS "Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN), which is required- Never sign a blank or incomplete return and make sure Refunds are going directly to you- not the preparer