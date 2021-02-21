Quick Tip

Protect your personal information, refund from scammers when filing tax return

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Both the IRS and the Better Business Bureau are warning people about tax scams and other problems as the tax filing season officially begins.

First off, imposters are using tax season to try to obtain your personal information so they can file phony tax returns and collect your refund. Then when you file your tax return it's rejected.

RELATED: What you need to know about tax season

So, keep all of your information close and watch out for suspicious phishing links being sent to your phone.

Also, be cautious when choosing a tax preparer:

-Ask if the preparer has an IRS "Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN), which is required
- Never sign a blank or incomplete return and make sure Refunds are going directly to you- not the preparer

ALSO SEE: Missing stimulus payment but aren't required to file taxes? IRS says you'll have to file this year to get that money
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeirstaxesquick tipscamsu.s. & worldi teamscamsafe from scams
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Avoid romance scams while looking for love
Financial infidelity: Secret bank accounts could cause tax filing issues for couples
Budget tips: How to save money, build up savings
Ways to stretch your stimulus dollars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow melt concerns: What you can do to prepare
Driver's license reinstatement expo gives people second chance
Study: 30% of people with 'mild' COVID-19 have symptoms months later
Teen gets life lesson as snow plow undoes shoveling work: VIDEO
Body found in South Shore garbage can: CPD
Renewed plea in case of missing Gary woman and nephew
Man sentenced for murdering wife, sister-in-law in Crystal Lake
Show More
These chicken parm sandwiches are as memorable as a good slice of pizza
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Louisiana gun store
Here's how you can help Texans in need
44 lbs of cocaine corn flakes cereal worth $2.8M seized in OH
Woman maintains innocence in husband's death after 2 decades in prison
More TOP STORIES News