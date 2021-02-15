2020 tax filing: IRS says those missing stimulus payments must file returns to get money

But the ABC7 I-Team is still getting a lot of questions about stimulus payments and how people can file for the money on their taxes.
The IRS said even if you are not required to file taxes because you receive social security, disability or other benefits, the IRS says this year you'll have to file a 2020 tax return if you want to recoup your missing stimulus payment.
According to the IRS, people in this group will have to fill out the Recovery Tax Credit form just like everyone else who is eligible for a payment but didn't receive it.
When will I get stimulus check? How to redeem payment using IRS Recovery Rebate Tax Credit
This form will let the IRS know how much stimulus money it owes individuals.
If people make $72,000 or less, they can use free software to prepare and file your federal tax return. Or if they think they'll need help this year, especially with the recovery rebate credit form, they should speak with a tax professional.
For more information, visit IRS.gov.