Chicago selects 10 electric scooter companies for pilot program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago will allow 10 scooter companies to operate as part of an electric scooter pilot program that starts Saturday.

The city offered permits to Bird, Bolt, gruv, JUMP, Lime, Lyft, Sherpa, Spin, VeoRide and Wheels. Each of the companies will be granted 250 scooters to operate in the 50-square mile zone on the West Side of the city that has been designated for the program.

The pilot program zone is bounded by Halsted Street and the Chicago River on the East, the Chicago River on the south, the city boundary and Harlem Avenue on the West and Irving Park Road on the north.

The city said 10 companies were chosen so they can have more control over their fleet of scooters. This should avoid "scooter litter," which has been seen in other cities.

The scooters are limited to 15 miles per hour and cannot be ridden on sidewalks. They will operate only from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and must be collected by the companies regularly.

The pilot program will run from Saturday, June 15 through October 15. After that the city will analyze results of their study before taking any further steps.
