Chicago's Hotel EMC2 uses robot concierges to deliver candy canes to guests

A Chicago hotel celebrated National Candy Cane Day in a unique way.Hotel EMC2, 228 E Ontario St., had two "robots" deliver candy to guests.Cleo and Leo are robotic concierges. Hotel workers stocked candy canes inside a compartment and programmed it to go to a room.Cleo and Leo also deliver other items such as towels if requested."Whether hotel guests have made it on the naughty or nice list this Christmas, these robot concierges will be putting the new occupation of tech elf on their resume to spread holiday cheer throughout the property on this special day," the hotel said in a press release.