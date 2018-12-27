TECHNOLOGY

Chicago's Hotel EMC2 uses robot concierges to deliver candy canes to guests

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chicago hotel celebrated National Candy Cane Day in a unique way.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago hotel celebrated National Candy Cane Day in a unique way.

Hotel EMC2, 228 E Ontario St., had two "robots" deliver candy to guests.

Cleo and Leo are robotic concierges. Hotel workers stocked candy canes inside a compartment and programmed it to go to a room.

Cleo and Leo also deliver other items such as towels if requested.

"Whether hotel guests have made it on the naughty or nice list this Christmas, these robot concierges will be putting the new occupation of tech elf on their resume to spread holiday cheer throughout the property on this special day," the hotel said in a press release.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyhotelrobotscandyStreetervilleChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Digital information screens being tested on CTA bus route
Consumer Reports: Why is printer ink so expensive?
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in Calif.
Report: Facebook gave companies access to users' personal information
More Technology
Top Stories
Man charged with stabbing mother to death, hiding her in trash can in Morgan Park
Family of missing student Shalyha Ahmad asks CTA, UIC to release surveillance video
3 charged in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Lake Station crews working to fix brown water problem
Hospitals to list service costs online Jan. 1
Mom gifted teddy bear with late son's voice recording
Superintendent: Ref in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 NY lottery winner for $294M jackpot
Show More
Robberies down 19 percent citywide in 2018, Chicago police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and rainy Thursday
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
1 dead, 1 injured in Southwest Side shooting, home invasion
More News