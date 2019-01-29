TECHNOLOGY

Apple FaceTime glitch lets callers listen through unanswered phones

EMBED </>More Videos

FaceTime glitch lets callers listen via unanswered phones. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 29, 2019. (Shutterstock)

If you have an Apple device with FaceTime, someone could be secretly listening to you.

Apple is now telling people to disable FaceTime until they fix the glitch.

The bug allows a user to listen in on people they're calling - even if the person doesn't answer the phone.

The caller can even see through the front facing camera of the person they are calling.

Once it was discovered, people all over social media began recreating it.

Apple says they will release a fix in a software update later this week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldappletechnology
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Quick Tip: Preventing identity theft
Quick Tip: International Data Privacy Day
Boeing pulls off first test flight of self-flying air taxi: Video
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
More Technology
Top Stories
LIVE TEMPS: Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Tuesday
VIDEO: Bodycam captures CPD rescue of man in Lake Michigan using 'human chain'
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitterly cold, windy Tuesday, with light snow
4 officers wounded, 1 injured in shooting in SE Houston
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man struck, killed by snowplow in Libertyville
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
What to do with your kids when it's too cold to go outside
Candidates to replace 25th Ward Alderman Solis attend forum
Show More
$200K painting stolen in front of visitors at Russian museum
Caelynn reveals past sex assault to Colton on date
Federal prosecutors wrap case against drug lord El Chapo
More News