Louis Farrakhan Facebook ban draws criticism from Fr. Pfleger

Farrakhan is among several people whose accounts are now banned, including 'InfoWars' host Alex Jones.
Facebook says they all violated the company's policies against hate and violence.
RELATED: Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones banned from Facebook for hate speech
ABC7 has reached out to Farrakhan's Nation of Islam, but haven't gotten a response.
Father Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina church responded with a tweet saying, "How dare FB BAN Minister Louis Farrakhan while daily I come across Racist, Violent and Hateful comments and postings...I STAND WITH MY BROTHER....Mr. Zuckerberg your hypocrisy and double standards are disgraceful #lifttheban #supportfarrakhan."
How dare FB BAN Minister Louis Farrakhan while daily I come across Racist, Violent and Hateful comments and postings...I STAND WITH MY BROTHER....Mr. Zuckerberg your hypocrisy and double standards are disgraceful #lifttheban #supportfarrakhan— Fr. Michael Pfleger (@MichaelPfleger) May 2, 2019