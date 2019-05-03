Louis Farrakhan Facebook ban draws criticism from Fr. Pfleger

How dare FB BAN Minister Louis Farrakhan while daily I come across Racist, Violent and Hateful comments and postings...I STAND WITH MY BROTHER....Mr. Zuckerberg your hypocrisy and double standards are disgraceful #lifttheban #supportfarrakhan — Fr. Michael Pfleger (@MichaelPfleger) May 2, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A well-known Chicago pastor is reacting to the decision to ban Minister Louis Farrakhan from Facebook and Instagram.Farrakhan is among several people whose accounts are now banned, including 'InfoWars' host Alex Jones.Facebook says they all violated the company's policies against hate and violence.ABC7 has reached out to Farrakhan's Nation of Islam, but haven't gotten a response.Father Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina church responded with a tweet saying, "How dare FB BAN Minister Louis Farrakhan while daily I come across Racist, Violent and Hateful comments and postings...I STAND WITH MY BROTHER....Mr. Zuckerberg your hypocrisy and double standards are disgraceful #lifttheban #supportfarrakhan."