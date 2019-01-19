U.S. & WORLD

Motorola to bring back upgraded, $1,500 'Razr' phone

EMBED </>More Videos

Motorola bringing back 'Razr' phone with a few upgrades. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 19, 2019.

Motorola is reaching into its vault to bring back its famous "Razr" cell phone, but it will come with a few upgrades.

The sleek flip phone that debuted back in 2004, will be released as a smartphone, with a foldable screen.

The Wall Street Journal reports the phone will be exclusively sold through Verizon, but you'll need to shell out $1,500 to get it.

It's expected to be released sometime in February.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldcellphonemotorola
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Women's March signs and calls to action: PHOTOS
Government shutdown makes it harder to dodge robocalls
66 killed in fireball at illegal Mexico pipeline tap; 85 missing
Could Trump's announcement signal possible end of shutdown?
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
New software may put an end to Netflix password sharing
BreadBot takes center stage at CES 2019
Quick Tip: Digital estate planning
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft to take pictures of Ultima Thule
More Technology
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: RADAR LIVE - Winter Storm Warning in effect as snow accumulates
Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 81 months in prison
Plane skids of runway at O'Hare
66 killed in fireball at illegal Mexico pipeline tap; 85 missing
Government shutdown makes it harder to dodge robocalls
21 horses and a dog found dead on North Carolina property
How to get a free Krispy Kreme dozen this week
Vehicle shot up near Oakland; woman injured by shattered glass
Show More
Inmate accidentally released from Kankakee prison
Women's March demonstrations around the country: PHOTOS
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 12 p.m. Saturday
My Block, My Hood, My City to offer volunteer snow removal
Boy, 16, rescued, another still missing from Lake Michigan at Waukegan pier
More News