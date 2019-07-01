Robocall crackdown: What to do if you receive a spam call

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tired of robocalls blowing up your phone? The Federal Trade Commission is working to fight these annoying calls and needs your help.The FTC says it has blocked more than 1 billion illegal robocalls in a crackdown with the Justice Department. Action has been taken against 94 robocallers who tout bogus services like special credit card services and lowering interest rates.If a robocall gets through to you, experts advise you hang up, block the number and report the call to the FTC.