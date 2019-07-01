I-Team

Robocall crackdown: What to do if you receive a spam call

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tired of robocalls blowing up your phone? The Federal Trade Commission is working to fight these annoying calls and needs your help.

The FTC says it has blocked more than 1 billion illegal robocalls in a crackdown with the Justice Department. Action has been taken against 94 robocallers who tout bogus services like special credit card services and lowering interest rates.

If a robocall gets through to you, experts advise you hang up, block the number and report the call to the FTC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysprintt mobileat&tverizonquick tipftccellphonei team
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Illinois AG's office warns consumers of flood repair fraudsters
Wave and pay technology makes comeback despite previous security concerns
I-Team: Scooter Scrutiny
Chicago e-scooters bring plenty of problems 2 weeks into pilot program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois gas tax doubles as new laws go into effect Monday
$24.6M in Cook County property tax refunds going to 25,000 homeowners
Man shot near Oak Forest campgrounds
CPD officers will soon be required to notify OEMC after pointing a firearm
56 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
4th body recovered after boat crash in Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal
Body found in Des Plaines River in Joliet
Show More
Rockford seeks to help finance women's baseball museum
Texas woman refuses to pay for cake she ate while shopping
New Indiana laws take effect July 1
Discovery of man in wreckage 5 days after crash 'a miracle'
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
More TOP STORIES News