TECHNOLOGY

Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year

A woman uses a cellphone in Mill Valley, Calif. on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (KGO-TV)

You may want to put your phone down because vitaminwater is offering a sweet deal in a contest that challenges smartphone users to go scroll-free for an entire year.

A $100,000 reward is being offered as the grand prize for the winner who goes without a smartphone or tablet for a year and is able to prove it.

If you're up for the challenge, you must not use or touch any smartphone for 365 consecutive days. Instead, the company will provide you with a 1996-era cellphone that can be used during the contest.



If you can't go without a smartphone for the entire year but are able to complete the task for six months, you can win $10,000.

And don't think you can fool vitaminwater because a lie-detector test will be performed at the end of the contract period.

Participants must enter the contest by Jan. 8, 2019. To do so, create a tweet or Instagram post explaining how you would use your year if you took a break from your smartphone. Make sure to include the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest in the social media post.

Each entrant may submit up to four submissions during the contest period.

For more information on the rules, visit vitaminwater.com/legal/scrollfree_rules.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologycellphonecellphone distractionssocial mediarewardcontestsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Rocket launch scrubbed due to technical issues at Vandenberg Air Force Base
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
Quick Tip: Avoiding possible Rigged Reviews
Marriott data breach: 500 million guests' information exposed
More Technology
Top Stories
Bears face Packers fan in court ahead of rivalry game
Evanston Hospital welcomes first male baby cuddler
Bank surprises South Side single mom, pays off $150K in student loans
Pregnant woman's unborn baby dies after Round Lake shooting, man charged
Mayor Emanuel outlines plans to use marijuana legalization, casino to pay for pensions
Lucasfilm announces cast for live-action Star Wars series
4 charged after police chase from Coal City to McCormick Place
Chicago Park District invests less in South, West side parks, group claims
Show More
CDC not reporting children's deaths from polio-like AFM, parents say
Former Loyola assistant teaches Chicago-area kids to have fun on the court
Metra plans to ask state for $5B to solve problems, improve rider satisfaction
Trail of deceit starts in Chicago for Donald Trump's fixer Michael Cohen
More News