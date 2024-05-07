Armed thieves carry out 4 robberies on Northwest Side within 1 hour: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a group of armed thieves who carried out four robberies on the Northwest Side within an hour on Saturday, April 27.

The robberies happened between 5:40 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. in the city's Albany Park and Hermosa neighborhoods, police said.

Police said in each robbery, three to five suspects get out of a dark vehicle and approach a victim, who are walking or seated in their vehicle. The suspects point semi-automatic handguns at the victim while demanding their wallets or phones.

One robbery happened as a victim was leaving an ATM. The suspects took a cash register from a convenience store in another incident.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

4100 block of North Kedzie Ave at about 5:40 a.m.

4200 block of North Bernard Street at about 5:50 a.m.

2900 block of West Montrose Avenue at about 6:00 a.m.

4500 block of West North Avenue at about 6:30 a.m.

The suspects are described as males with slim builds between 15 and 25 years old, police said. They wear all black clothing and black ski masks. They are between 5-foot-4 and 6 feet tall.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-746-7394.

