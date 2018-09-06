Teen gun violence activist fatally shot on South Side

Delmonte Johnson was a 19-year-old who worked with @GKMC18 as an activist to end gun violence in Chicago,



last night he was shot to death.



This has to end my heart goes out to Delmonte and his family together we will end this. #RememberDelmonteJohnson https://t.co/9JVU4CjVvc — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 6, 2018

A 19-year-old man was shot to death on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night.Demonte Johnson was in the 8600 block of South Euclid Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was shot in the chest and stomach, police said. Johnson was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.Johnson's death received national attention on social media. The teen was a member of Good Kids Mad City, an advocacy group led by young people of color that is working to end gun violence and presses lawmakers to channel more resources to underserved communities. The group formed shortly after the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida.David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland shooting, tweeted about Johnson's death Thursday morning, saying, "This has to end my heart goes out to Delmonte and his family together we will end this."Area South detectives are investigating. So far no one is in custody.