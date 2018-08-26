COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Thousands of shoes distributed at anti-bait truck event in Englewood

EMBED </>More Videos

An event organized by rapper Vic Mensa distributed 10,000 pairs of shoes and gave free haircuts Sunday in Chicago's South Side Englewood community.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An event organized by rapper Vic Mensa distributed 10,000 pairs of shoes and gave free haircuts Sunday in Chicago's South Side Englewood community.

The event was organized in response to a Chicago police sting earlier this month. Activists criticized the Chicago Police Department for using a bait truck filled with athletic shoes to catch thieves, saying it exploited people in need.
RELATED: South Side residents outraged by 'bait truck' caught on video

Police arrested three men but later dropped the charges.

"The kids that's struggling that's my age or younger, I like to help them get through their struggles so they won't have to struggle," said William Price, FILL IN HERE.

Athletes and musicians helped donate shoes through the Save Money Save Life Foundation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschicago police departmentshoesdonationsrapperchance the rapperEnglewoodChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chefs, mixologists come together for Chicago's Taste of the Nation
Newsviews: Loaves and Fishes Community Pantry
National Dog Day taco brunch Sunday
Organizers take plunge to show the Chicago River is safe for swimmers
More Community & Events
Top Stories
8 children & teens killed in Little Village fire ID'd
Suspect, 2 others killed in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting
Convicted felon charged in CTA Red Line attack
3 hospitalized after Naperville fire
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
Heart patient visited by Drake gets second birthday wish
AccuWeather: Triple-digit heat indices expected
16-year-old girl missing from Englewood
Show More
Protestors, police reflect on turbulent 1968 Democratic National Convention
PHOTOS: Jacksonville video game tournament shooting response
What are competitive gaming tournaments?
Emergency C-section for pregnant California woman hit by accused repeat DUI driver
More News