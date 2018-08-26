An event organized by rapper Vic Mensa distributed 10,000 pairs of shoes and gave free haircuts Sunday in Chicago's South Side Englewood community.The event was organized in response to a Chicago police sting earlier this month. Activists criticized the Chicago Police Department for using a bait truck filled with athletic shoes to catch thieves, saying it exploited people in need.Police arrested three men but later dropped the charges."The kids that's struggling that's my age or younger, I like to help them get through their struggles so they won't have to struggle," said William Price, FILL IN HERE.Athletes and musicians helped donate shoes through the Save Money Save Life Foundation.