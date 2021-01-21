Teen killed after driver veers into oncoming traffic in Garfield Ridge; 4 others injured

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old girl is dead and at least four others have been injured in a head-on crash Wednesday night in Garfield Ridge on Chicago's Southwest Side, according to police.

The driver of a Chevy Impala was seen speeding past traffic along the median of Cicero Avenue before crashing into a Cadillac Escalade near 50th Street around 9:30 p.m.. The head-on collision caused a third vehicle to also crash with the Escalade in an apparent chain-reaction.

The teen, who was riding in the Escalade, was taken to Christ Hospital where she died, police said. A 25-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were transferred to local hospitals in critical condition. A 19-year-old woman was also transferred to a nearby hospital in serious condition. A fourth person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released any further details about the crash.

It was previously reported that a woman was killed in the crash but has since been updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield ridgecar accidentteen killed
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carjacking caught on camera as police search for suspects in string of armed robberies
$731 million Powerball jackpot won in Maryland
Pres. Biden signs executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
CTU to vote on resolution authorizing remote learning to continue
Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium to reopen after closing due to COVID
Aldi, Trader Joe's and others will pay workers to get a vaccine
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
Show More
3 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in New York, officials say
Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Jacob Blake's family attends Biden inauguration
IL reports 4,822 new COVID-19 cases, 107 deaths
More TOP STORIES News