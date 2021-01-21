Teen killed after driver veers into oncoming traffic in Garfield Ridge; 4 others injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old girl is dead and at least four others have been injured in a head-on crash Wednesday night in Garfield Ridge on Chicago's Southwest Side, according to police.The driver of a Chevy Impala was seen speeding past traffic along the median of Cicero Avenue before crashing into a Cadillac Escalade near 50th Street around 9:30 p.m.. The head-on collision caused a third vehicle to also crash with the Escalade in an apparent chain-reaction.The teen, who was riding in the Escalade, was taken to Christ Hospital where she died, police said. A 25-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were transferred to local hospitals in critical condition. A 19-year-old woman was also transferred to a nearby hospital in serious condition. A fourth person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police have not released any further details about the crash.