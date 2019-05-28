Teen mother, infant daughter reported missing from Cragin found

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have located a 16-year-old mother and her infant daughter, who were reported missing from the city's Northwest Side.The pair was reported missing from the 5500-block of West School Street in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood, police said in a missing person alert.The mom and her 5-month-old daughter were last seen around 4 p.m. on May 25. Police said the mother suffers from depression.No further information about where they were located was available.