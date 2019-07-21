Teen struck by lightning while watching soccer game

By
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A teenage boy was struck by lightning while watching a soccer game in unincorporated Kane County on Sunday.

The 16-year-old was watching a soccer game at Stuart Sports Complex in Montgomery. Teams were just taking the field for the second half of the game when officials evacuated the area because of lightning.

Noeh Hernandez was one of the players about to take the field. He, his teammates and most others went to their cars to wait out the storm.

But some spectators stayed on the field. Lightning struck nearby, traveled on the ground and struck the 16-year-old boy on the leg.

"I was kind of nervous. It was like, you know, scary. You didn't know if you were gonna be the next one if anything happened to you," Hernandez said.

The boy remained conscious and was taken to Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kane countymontgomeryaurorachild injuredlightningteenager
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lake Michigan drowning victim ID'd
1 dead, 1 injured in hit-and-run crash on I-294
12YO girl shot in Avondale after father gets in argument
Niles man charged after shooting guns, leaving weapons in house with children
Local Republicans' 'Jihad Squad' Facebook post draws condemnation
Boy who fell from window in Lincoln Park to be released from hospital Sunday, dad says
Costa Rica officials say tainted alcohol kills at least 19
Show More
Berwyn man charged after driving drunk with loaded gun
State now allows students to take 'mental health days'
Moon landing projected onto Washington Monument for Apollo 11 anniversary
Beach Hazard alert issued for Lake Michigan through Tuesday morning
Puerto Rico governor will not seek reelection
More TOP STORIES News