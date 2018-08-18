Teen who fatally shot himself after police chase ID'd

EMBED </>More Videos

Steven Rosenthal, 15, fatally shot himself in the head after a foot chase with Chicago police, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a teenage boy died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief foot chase with police Friday night.

Police said officers saw a 15-year-old boy in the 1500-block of South Keeler Avenue who appeared to have or be firing gun. When the officers tried to question him, he ran, police said.

Officers pursued the teenager on foot. Police said he then ran into an apartment building. Shortly after, officers said they heard a gunshot.

Police and fire officials said the boy sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he died.

The boy was identified as Steven Rosenthal, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. His death was ruled a suicide.

Steven Rosenthal, 15

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago police departmentshootingsuicideChicagoNorth Lawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police: Teen dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after foot chase
Top Stories
2018 Chicago Air & Water Show flies over lakefront
Boy, 13, not charged in fatal shooting at Garfield Park field house
Couples line up outside City Hall to marry on 8-18-18
White House counsel cooperated extensively with Mueller's investigators: Sources
Hot dog fans line up for final day at Murphy's in Lakeview
AccuWeather: Mostly clear with areas of fog
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Woman stabbed several times near CTA station on Near North Side
Show More
Golden retriever nurses miniature horse back to health
Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on highway
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to NC school
More News