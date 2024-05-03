New federal subpoena targeting Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's spending

Village hired former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate, as well

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A new federal subpoena is targeting Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's spending.

A Dolton trustee confirmed the subpoena is seeking records about trips made by village officials and expenses they were reimbursed for.

It also includes payments made to Henyard and the village's chief administrator.

Dolton recently hired former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to lead an investigation into the same thing.

Henyard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A law firm that had been representing Dolton dropped the south suburban village as a client earlier this week, saying it hasn't been paid.

Keith Freeman, a senior administrator for both the village of Dolton and Thornton Township, was also recently charged with engaging in a bankruptcy fraud scheme.

