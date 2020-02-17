Tennessee River landslide collapses 2 Ohio homes: VIDEO

HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio -- Two homes collapsed over the weekend in a landslide along the Tennessee River, according to the Hardin County Fire Department.

Both houses were in danger of collapsing when firefighters responded Saturday evening to an area known as Chalk Bluff, the Hardin County Fire Department said in a Facebook post. One home was occupied, and firefighters safely evacuated the homeowners from the property, which is about 100 miles northeast of Memphis.

An hour later, the vacant house collapsed down the steep bank, Hardin County fire officials said. The Hardin County Fire Department captured the moment that home collapsed down the rain-soaked bluff.

By Sunday afternoon, the second home was also swept into the Tennessee River, Hardin County fire officials said.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseelandslidecollapseu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News