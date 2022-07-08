thor

Actress Tessa Thompson gets the royal treatment as 'King Valkyri' in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

By and Marsha Jordan
Actress Tessa Thompson is getting the royal treatment as "King Valkyrie" in the new movie "Thor: Love and Thunder."

ABC7's Hosea Sanders talks to the actress about playing a warrior monarch in the Marvel Universe.

Sanders: "Is it good to be King?"

Thompson: "It's great to be King, it's fantastic."

Sanders: "Tell me how much fun is it to be involved in this project?"

Thompson: "It's so much fun, it's such a joy to get to work with folks I really count as dear friends now. Also I think to be making films that, especially with this one that challenge and defy what a film could be, could a film be funny, and also explore pain, loss and longing. Could it be about the love of your job, could it be about the love of a place, and I think our film manages to do all of those things."

Sanders: "This character's very presence says a lot about diversity and inclusion and I know that's important to you as well, tell me why?"

Thompson: "I don't know what it is about seeing ourselves projected on screen, a version of ourselves, not just necessarily someone that looks like us, but seeing our own human experience validates us, it makes us feel less alone."

Sanders: "I'm just curious about how you go about selecting roles, there's such a difference between this and "Passing" - do you go by script or is it, I've done this, now let me do something else?"

Thompson: "I really like to be scared, I really like to do things that challenge me, I love to get a job and wonder how I'm going to do it, I like there to be something inside of it that I'm worried I'll be able to execute. I love to see our ideas expand around what a woman can be and what a woman of color can be, I think in terms of, where have we not been before, how do we get us there."
