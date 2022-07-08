Actress Tessa Thompson gets the royal treatment as 'King Valkyri' in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Actress Tessa Thompson is getting the royal treatment as "King Valkyrie" in the new movie "Thor: Love and Thunder."ABC7's Hosea Sanders talks to the actress about playing a warrior monarch in the Marvel Universe."Is it good to be King?""It's great to be King, it's fantastic.""Tell me how much fun is it to be involved in this project?""It's so much fun, it's such a joy to get to work with folks I really count as dear friends now. Also I think to be making films that, especially with this one that challenge and defy what a film could be, could a film be funny, and also explore pain, loss and longing. Could it be about the love of your job, could it be about the love of a place, and I think our film manages to do all of those things.""This character's very presence says a lot about diversity and inclusion and I know that's important to you as well, tell me why?""I don't know what it is about seeing ourselves projected on screen, a version of ourselves, not just necessarily someone that looks like us, but seeing our own human experience validates us, it makes us feel less alone.""I'm just curious about how you go about selecting roles, there's such a difference between this and "Passing" - do you go by script or is it, I've done this, now let me do something else?""I really like to be scared, I really like to do things that challenge me, I love to get a job and wonder how I'm going to do it, I like there to be something inside of it that I'm worried I'll be able to execute. I love to see our ideas expand around what a woman can be and what a woman of color can be, I think in terms of, where have we not been before, how do we get us there."