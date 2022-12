Field Museum hosting Dino Story Time

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Happening Thursday, Dino Story Time at the Field Museum.

It begins with a parade at 12:30 p.m. Then it's story time and afterwards dinosaur experts will be available to answer questions. There will also be puppets and some songs.

The program is for kids 0-5, their caregivers and school groups.

If getting to the museum is not an option, the event will also be live-streamed.

For more information and to register, visit https://chipublib.bibliocommons.com.