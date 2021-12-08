Community & Events

The Honeycomb Project holding Holiday Cheer Challenge in downtown Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Honeycomb Project is holding a Holiday Cheer Challenge this weekend in Chicago.

Families are being asked to race all over downtown, doing simple things like singing carols or giving thank you notes to city workers.

The Honeycomb project co-founder and executive director Kristina Lowenstein joined ABC7 to talk about the event, which is in its first year.

The event starts at 2 p.m. Saturday with a party at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park and then teams of 4-6 people will then take part in a scavenger hunt-style race.

For more information, visit thehoneycombproject.org.
