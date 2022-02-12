Reward offered for arrest of anti-masker who smashed Wiener's Circle glass door with brick

The incident happened at the store in the 2600-block of North Clark Street at 8:40 p.m., Chicago police said.
The man entered the restaurant and refused to put on a face mask, according to police.
Police said the man became angry and threw snow at the employees and left in a car. He then came back and was caught on camera throwing a brick at the front door, breaking the glass. No one was injured.
The Wiener's Circle said it will give away two bulls tickets or a throw a party for anyone who helps lead police to the suspect.
Alright sleuths…the brick thrower owes us $400 bucks and an apology at minimum. He was driving a Kia Soul, license plate below (sorry it’s a bit fuzzy). If you crack the code before the @Chicago_Police we will throw you a party or give you 2 row 5 center bulls tickets pic.twitter.com/P1ly1hMyfC— The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) February 10, 2022
"I hope he gets caught," said the general manager Evelyn Morris. "We y we are all in fear of this COVID but we don't want to be a target for people that don't want to wear a mask or comply by the laws."
Cook County, Chicago mask mandate, proof of vaccine requirement to lift with state's; reaction mixed
The restaurant tweeted a photo of their repaired door saying they're, quote, "hot on the trail" of the vandal.
The door is fixed and we’re hot on the trail of the suspect, thank you to all the sleuths who have reached out pic.twitter.com/63RVocLyJc— The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) February 10, 2022
Thursday morning, a guard at the McDonalds at State and Chicago had a chair thrown at him by a would-be customer after asking to see his vaccine card. That man is in custody.