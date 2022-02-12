Reward offered for arrest of anti-masker who smashed Wiener's Circle glass door with brick

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Wiener's Circle offering reward for arrest of anti-masker who smashed window of Lincoln Park hot dog shop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Wiener's Circle is offering a reward to find the man who was caught on surveillance video vandalizing the popular Lincoln Park hot dog shop on Wednesday night over a mask dispute.

The incident happened at the store in the 2600-block of North Clark Street at 8:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

The man entered the restaurant and refused to put on a face mask, according to police.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows a man throw a brick at the Wiener's Circle in Lincoln Park after police said he became angry when staff asked him to wear a mask.



Police said the man became angry and threw snow at the employees and left in a car. He then came back and was caught on camera throwing a brick at the front door, breaking the glass. No one was injured.

The Wiener's Circle said it will give away two bulls tickets or a throw a party for anyone who helps lead police to the suspect.



"I hope he gets caught," said the general manager Evelyn Morris. "We y we are all in fear of this COVID but we don't want to be a target for people that don't want to wear a mask or comply by the laws."

Cook County, Chicago mask mandate, proof of vaccine requirement to lift with state's; reaction mixed
The restaurant tweeted a photo of their repaired door saying they're, quote, "hot on the trail" of the vandal.



Thursday morning, a guard at the McDonalds at State and Chicago had a chair thrown at him by a would-be customer after asking to see his vaccine card. That man is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkface maskvandalismrestaurantsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stolen backhoe used to smash open ATM in Rogers Park
Antioch man still missing weeks after Libertyville crash
Woman pistol-whipped by carjacker in Lakeview, police say
Woman speaks out after surviving hostage situation thanks to Wordle
BGA fact-checks Pritzker's Illinois vaccination claims
What to talk about on a first date
Chicago Auto Show opening day commences
Show More
Mayor Lightfoot reveals ideas to keep Bears from leaving Chicago
Canada police arrive to remove protesters at US border
Don't panic if you got a scary IRS notice
1 killed, 1 injured in drive-by shooting on South Side
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cold Saturday
More TOP STORIES News