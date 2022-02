Reward offered for arrest of anti-masker who smashed Wiener's Circle glass door with brick

EMBED >More News Videos Surveillance video shows a man throw a brick at the Wiener's Circle in Lincoln Park after police said he became angry when staff asked him to wear a mask.

Alright sleuths…the brick thrower owes us $400 bucks and an apology at minimum. He was driving a Kia Soul, license plate below (sorry it’s a bit fuzzy). If you crack the code before the ⁦@Chicago_Police⁩ we will throw you a party or give you 2 row 5 center bulls tickets pic.twitter.com/P1ly1hMyfC — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) February 10, 2022

The door is fixed and we’re hot on the trail of the suspect, thank you to all the sleuths who have reached out pic.twitter.com/63RVocLyJc — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) February 10, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Wiener's Circle is offering a reward to find the man who was caught on surveillance video vandalizing the popular Lincoln Park hot dog shop on Wednesday night over a mask dispute.The incident happened at the store in the 2600-block of North Clark Street at 8:40 p.m., Chicago police said.The man entered the restaurant and refused to put on a face mask, according to police.Police said the man became angry and threw snow at the employees and left in a car. He then came back and was caught on camera throwing a brick at the front door, breaking the glass. No one was injured.The Wiener's Circle said it will give away two bulls tickets or a throw a party for anyone who helps lead police to the suspect."I hope he gets caught," said the general manager Evelyn Morris. "We y we are all in fear of this COVID but we don't want to be a target for people that don't want to wear a mask or comply by the laws."The restaurant tweeted a photo of their repaired door saying they're, quote, "hot on the trail" of the vandal.Thursday morning, a guard at the McDonalds at State and Chicago had a chair thrown at him by a would-be customer after asking to see his vaccine card. That man is in custody.