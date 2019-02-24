Theft reported at candidate for 44th Ward Alderman's office

A theft was reported at the campaign office for a candidate for alderman Sunday evening.The campaign manager for Austin Baidas said in a statement the theft took place in front of several witnesses at the office, located in the 3100 block of North Broadway, at approximately 6:45 p.m.Baidas is a candidate for 44th Ward Alderman."Increasingly brazen attacks like this are happening regularly throughout Lakeview, and our alderman has failed to even acknowledge the problem, let alone provide real solutions," Baidas said in the statement. "Tonight's incident at our campaign office was a reminder of how badly Lakeview and the 44th Ward need new leadership."