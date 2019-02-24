Theft reported at candidate for 44th Ward Alderman's office

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A theft was reported at the campaign office for a candidate for alderman Sunday evening.

The campaign manager for Austin Baidas said in a statement the theft took place in front of several witnesses at the office, located in the 3100 block of North Broadway, at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Baidas is a candidate for 44th Ward Alderman.

"Increasingly brazen attacks like this are happening regularly throughout Lakeview, and our alderman has failed to even acknowledge the problem, let alone provide real solutions," Baidas said in the statement. "Tonight's incident at our campaign office was a reminder of how badly Lakeview and the 44th Ward need new leadership."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officerobberyChicagoLakeview
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Strong wind warning issued for area Sunday, up to 65 mph gusts possible
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Oscars 2019: Mahershala Ali, Regina King win big
Adam Lambert, Queen perform at 2019 Oscars
At least 6 injured in multi-vehicle crash on State Street
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
R. Kelly remains in jail; singer's finances 'a mess,' lawyer says
Show More
Melissa McCarthy rocks pants, cape at the Oscars
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
Dog, cat killed in two-alarm fire in Lawndale
Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
'I'm the one you ignore': Chicago writer tenacious in R. Kelly coverage that has spanned years
More News