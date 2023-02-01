CPS staffer caught on video slamming student to floor at Roosevelt High School Chicago

Chicago Public Schools is investigating after a CPS staffer was caught on video slamming a student to the floor at Theodore Roosevelt High School.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A physical altercation between a Theodore Roosevelt High School staff member and a student played out inside the school's cafeteria on Monday.

School officials have said they are taking this matter seriously.

And the school staffer has been removed while CPS investigates.

Cell phone video appears to show the staff member with his hand around the student's neck before the teenager is slammed to the floor.

Student Bruce Guzman was there.

"It's surprising to see that. It was unexpected," Guzman said. "I kind of ignored it, so I wouldn't be part of it."

The school's principal sent a letter to parents informing them that "an investigation has been initiated by the Office of Student Protections and Title IX.

He also said "this individual has been removed during the course of the investigation."

He added that the "family of the impacted student has been notified and supports are available to the student."

On Wednesday morning, students at the Northwest Side high school were grappling with the fallout.

"Being a senior, it's not surprising. It's stuff that does commonly happen here," Bryana Navarro said.

The extent of the student's injuries are unknown, and school officials are not elaborating on what led up to the scuffle.

"I think it was kinda wrong only because the kid did get really hurt," Claudia De Leon said.

Some parents are looking for more details.

"It's not fair, you know, for him to have put his hands on the teenager, or vice versa, you know, but there's always a back story to that," Maria Navarro said.

The staffer's employment will be based on the outcome of the investigation.