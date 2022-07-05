Oscar-winner Taika Waititi talks new Marvel movie 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're counting down to "Thor: Love And Thunder," one of the most anticipated movies of the summer.You can see it starting Thursday. Oscar-winner Taika Waititi is one of the stars. He also directs and wrote the script. He spoke with ABC7 about the latest escapades in the Marvel Universe.When asked how he's feeling, Waititi, who plays "Korg," said "like a winner!""It's great. It's a huge relief. I've seen the movie so many times over the last year and a half," he said. "To go and see it in a proper cinema packed house, it played really, really well and that was just for me, validating it, maybe."Waititi said incorporating humor into his work is important."I think humor is medicine, and we could use some medicine right now," he said. "It's great to bring and lure an audience to drop their guard. When an audience does that, you can bring more meaningful content to them, more powerful, resonant themes."He also talked about what it's like working in the Marvel Universe."It's obviously beautiful. It's a great experience. It's really the only major studio experience I've had on this scale," Waititi said. "And, you know they're family. I trust them very much and they trust me and it just seems to work."