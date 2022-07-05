thor

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi talks new Marvel movie 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

Taika Waititi talks new Marvel movie 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're counting down to "Thor: Love And Thunder," one of the most anticipated movies of the summer.

You can see it starting Thursday. Oscar-winner Taika Waititi is one of the stars. He also directs and wrote the script. He spoke with ABC7 about the latest escapades in the Marvel Universe.

When asked how he's feeling, Waititi, who plays "Korg," said "like a winner!"

"It's great. It's a huge relief. I've seen the movie so many times over the last year and a half," he said. "To go and see it in a proper cinema packed house, it played really, really well and that was just for me, validating it, maybe."

Waititi said incorporating humor into his work is important.

"I think humor is medicine, and we could use some medicine right now," he said. "It's great to bring and lure an audience to drop their guard. When an audience does that, you can bring more meaningful content to them, more powerful, resonant themes."

He also talked about what it's like working in the Marvel Universe.

"It's obviously beautiful. It's a great experience. It's really the only major studio experience I've had on this scale," Waititi said. "And, you know they're family. I trust them very much and they trust me and it just seems to work."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopthormoviesentertainmentmoviemovie theateractormovie newsmarvelmarvel studios
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THOR
Marvel Studios previews upcoming films in new video
Disney+ announces premiere dates for Star Wars, 'Loki' series
Before 'Avengers: Endgame', look back at Marvel's box office hits
Chris Hemsworth talks 'Thor: Ragnarok'
TOP STORIES
Highland Park shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Highland Park parade shooting victims ID'd
Man shot girl after she threw water at McDonald's worker: prosecutors
Highland Park victims describe seeing alleged gunman on roof
Highland Park shooting suspect's social media littered with hatred
Tornado Warning in effect for McHenry County on top of extreme heat
Teen shot, killed on North Side, Chicago police say
Show More
71 shot, 8 killed in July 4 weekend violence: CPD
Witnesses describe chaos after 7 killed, 39 injured in Highland Park
Man offers up service dog after shooting in Highland Park, IL
What to know if your flight gets canceled or delayed
COVID Update: IL reports 644 new cases, 2 deaths
More TOP STORIES News