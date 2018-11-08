THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

What we know about Thousand Oaks shooting suspect

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
A suspect has been identified in the mass shooting at a California nightclub, two law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The shooting happened late Wednesday inside Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. At least a dozen people were killed, including a sheriff's sergeant, Ron Helus. None of the other victims have been identified.

Earlier Thursday morning, authorities said the gunman was found dead inside the nightclub. The motive is not clear and is under investigation, the law enforcement sources said. No name has been released for the suspect.

The suspect is a white man in his late twenties, according to ABC News. The Associated Press reported that he was 29.

His gun, which appears to be a .45-caliber handgun, was purchased legally, according to ABC News. AP reports that he also deployed a smoke device.

PHOTOS: Mass shooting at nightclub in Thousand Oaks, California


President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter, "God bless all of the victims and the families of the victims."
ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
