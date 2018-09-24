Threat against Glenbrook South High School not credible, police say

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) --
Police have determined a threat made against Glenbrook South High School last week was not credible.

The school increased security for its homecoming festivities over the weekend after students found a threat written on the back of a classroom desk on Thursday saying, "There will be a school shooting on Sept 25 2018," according to an email from the school's principal, Lauren Fagel, that was sent to students and parents.

According to an email from Fagel that was sent to students and parents on Monday, authorities have identified the source of the threat and are "confident there is no direct threat to the school community."

"We commend the students who reported the statement and encourage anyone who sees something suspicious to alert a staff member," Fagel said in the initial email about the incident.

Fagel said the school will work to restore comfort among students and staff, and said the school community must "remain diligent" in its efforts to keep each other safe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingschool threathomecominghigh schoolstudentsGlenview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense begins presenting case
Judge OK's bond for man accused of concealing body in alley
Woman groped, man attacked by motorcyclist in Ukrainian Village
Teen rescued after drifting 49 days at sea
Woman found dead in garbage truck on South Side identified
Congress takes aim at shrinking seats, legroom on airplanes
Charges dropped against man accused in vicious Fright Fest beating
Parent group, teachers' union decry CPS nursing deficiencies
Show More
Mosquito population gets boost from warm, wet September weather
Virginia prisons to ban tampons for female visitors
Community pitches in to help teen losing vision
Photo of suspect vehicle released in deadly NW Side hit-and-run
More News