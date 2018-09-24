GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) --Police have determined a threat made against Glenbrook South High School last week was not credible.
The school increased security for its homecoming festivities over the weekend after students found a threat written on the back of a classroom desk on Thursday saying, "There will be a school shooting on Sept 25 2018," according to an email from the school's principal, Lauren Fagel, that was sent to students and parents.
According to an email from Fagel that was sent to students and parents on Monday, authorities have identified the source of the threat and are "confident there is no direct threat to the school community."
"We commend the students who reported the statement and encourage anyone who sees something suspicious to alert a staff member," Fagel said in the initial email about the incident.
Fagel said the school will work to restore comfort among students and staff, and said the school community must "remain diligent" in its efforts to keep each other safe.