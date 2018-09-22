Glenbrook High School increases security after threat found

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials from Glenbrook South High School said homecoming will be held with extra security after a shooting threat.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) --
Glenbrook South High School has increased security for its homecoming festivities this weekend after students found a threat written on the back of a classroom desk.

The threat said "There will be a school shooting on Sept 25 2018," according to an email from the school's principal, Lauren Fagel, that was sent to students and parents. Fagel said two students discovered and reported the note at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

"We commend the students who reported the statement and encourage anyone who sees something suspicious to alert a staff member," Fagel said in the email.

The school reported the threat to the Glenview Police Department, which is investigating.

Fagel said students attending this weekend's homecoming should arrive early as their belongings will be searched. Students will also be screened as they enter school on Monday, Sept. 24.

Anyone with information is asked to call the school at 847-729-2000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingschool threathomecominghigh schoolstudentsGlenview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
School bus driver allegedly let students take the wheel
Parents of 5 killed in Portage motorcycle crash
2 charged after crowd injures police officers in Englewood
Addison Russell accused of domestic abuse by ex-wife, placed on leave
World Dumpling Fest comes to Navy Pier
Man man finds long-lost father through online DNA test
White House asked for paper trail on Chicago banker Stephen Calk
CPS recommends 13 additional workers be fired for failing background re-check
Show More
Passenger's luggage shredded, burned after Spirit flight
Convictions of 18 men tied to corrupt CPD officer to be overturned
Police seek thief posing as door-to-door salesman
Chicago officials investigating 2 cases of Legionnaires' linked by hotel
More News