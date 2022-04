Brews & Bites features local Black-owned breweries at Time Out Market

Featured Brewers & Beers with Food Pairings:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Join Time Out Market for an evening featuring Chicago's Black Beer Brewers for a special pairing event.Brews & Bites will feature six beers, including one welcome beer and five beers paired with a dish curated by a Time Out Market chef on Sunday, April 10, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Guests will receive a card to mark off each pairing as well as the welcome beer. Live music will also take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to add a lively atmosphere!Guests can enter the event at any time for the duration of the event but may only visit each station once.Haymarket Beer Company (This is the collaboration beer on which all brewers contributed) - Chicago Uncommon Ale - 5.6% ABV - welcome beer, no pairingBlack Horizon -Midnight Fist Fight - Citra Hopped Hazy IPA - 7% ABV paired with Arami's Salmon, Tuna, Citrus Maki - Salmon and crispy fried shallots topped with Ahi tuna dressed in citrus aioli and finished w fresh micro greensFunkytown -Hip-Hops and R&Brew - American Pale Ale - 5.5% ABV paired with Bar Goa's Semolina Crusted Shrimp with Recheado RemouladeThe Black Beer Baron & The Brother at the Bar -Harold's '83 Honey Ale - 5.3% ABVpaired with Urbanbelly's Belly Corn DogMoor's -Session Ale - 5.0% ABV paired with Polombia's Short Rib EmparogiTurner Haus- Helen - Grapefruit Lager - 5.6% ABV paired with Soul & Smoke's Jerk Lamb Chop w/ Pineapple SalsaGeneral Admission - $80 - includes all beer tastings and food pairings.VIP - $100: The VIP ticket gets you into Time Out Market's stadium for an exclusive brewers talk and a swag bag featuring Time Out Market swag as well as swagf rom the brewers!Beer tastings are only $30.