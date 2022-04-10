black-owned business

Brews & Bites features local Black-owned breweries at Time Out Market

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Join Time Out Market for an evening featuring Chicago's Black Beer Brewers for a special pairing event.

Brews & Bites will feature six beers, including one welcome beer and five beers paired with a dish curated by a Time Out Market chef on Sunday, April 10, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Guests will receive a card to mark off each pairing as well as the welcome beer. Live music will also take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to add a lively atmosphere!

Guests can enter the event at any time for the duration of the event but may only visit each station once.

Featured Brewers & Beers with Food Pairings:



Haymarket Beer Company (This is the collaboration beer on which all brewers contributed) - Chicago Uncommon Ale - 5.6% ABV - welcome beer, no pairing

Black Horizon -Midnight Fist Fight - Citra Hopped Hazy IPA - 7% ABV paired with Arami's Salmon, Tuna, Citrus Maki - Salmon and crispy fried shallots topped with Ahi tuna dressed in citrus aioli and finished w fresh micro greens

Funkytown -Hip-Hops and R&Brew - American Pale Ale - 5.5% ABV paired with Bar Goa's Semolina Crusted Shrimp with Recheado Remoulade

The Black Beer Baron & The Brother at the Bar -Harold's '83 Honey Ale - 5.3% ABVpaired with Urbanbelly's Belly Corn Dog

Moor's -Session Ale - 5.0% ABV paired with Polombia's Short Rib Emparogi

Turner Haus- Helen - Grapefruit Lager - 5.6% ABV paired with Soul & Smoke's Jerk Lamb Chop w/ Pineapple Salsa

Ticket Prices:



General Admission - $80 - includes all beer tastings and food pairings.

VIP - $100: The VIP ticket gets you into Time Out Market's stadium for an exclusive brewers talk and a swag bag featuring Time Out Market swag as well as swagf rom the brewers!

Beer tastings are only $30.
